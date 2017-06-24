Devendra Fadnavis promises to waive Rs 34,000 crore in farmer loans, ministers and MLAs to chip in

On Saturday, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced that the state government has decided to waive loans to the tune of Rs 34,000 crore. He said that the government would waive loans up to Rs 1.5 lakh completely. He further added that farmers who paid back their loans regularly, the state government would give 25% loan return benefit to them. He added: “Aware that the burden will fall on us, will cut our expenses. All ministers & MLAs will give 1 month salary to support loan waiver.”

He added: “Aware that the burden will fall on us, will cut our expenses. All ministers & MLAs will give 1 month salary to support loan waiver.”

After meetings with key leaders from opposition parties and officials of various state departments over the last two days, the government finalised the package which is expected to benefit over 65 lakh farmers.

At least thirty one lakh farmers with overdue loans and another 35 lakh who have not defaulted on their loans but have pending loans in the current fiscal, will be eligible for a waiver of up to Rs 1 lakh.

The package will also have a special scheme for farmers who have been regularly paying their dues.

"The package was approved by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during our meeting on Saturday morning. We have apprised Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and key opposition leaders about it. The final decision will be taken in the state cabinet on Tuesday," Patil said after meeting Thackeray at his residence on Saturday.

Earlier on Thursday, Fadnavis and Patil had met NCP chief Sharad Pawar in Delhi.

Meanwhile, besides farmers' outfits, even Congress has opposed the proposed upper cap of Rs 1 lakh as loan waiver per farmer.

The BJP-led government in Maharashtra agreed to waive farmers' loans after protests by farmers' outfits in various parts of the state.