Deputy engineer of Nashik Municipal Corporation goes missing

A deputy engineer of the Nashik Municipal Corporation today went missing from his residence here.

Nashik Police Commissioner Ravindrakumar Singhal told reporters here that a note found in the car of missing deputy engineer Ravi Patil stated that the latter wanted to commit suicide due to the "pressure at work".

Singhal said that Patil (43) had left his residence at D'Souza colony here today morning after telling his family that he was going to attend the "walk with the commissioner" programme, in which NMC chief Tukaram Mundhe meets citizens to listen to their civic woes.

Patil's family had filed a missing person complaint at Gangapur Road police station, Singhal said, adding that a search had been mounted for the missing official.

Officials said that Patil worked in the West Nashik office of the NMC and was part of the civic team that had demolished some encroachments in the city over the past few days.