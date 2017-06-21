Department of Post starts updation facility in Aadhaar at GPO

The Department of Post has started updation facility in Aadhaar at its General Post Office (GPO) building and plans to open more such more centres across the state, said a senior official from Maharashtra and Goa circle today.

The facility was started at the GPO building yesterday.

"The Department of Post is already a registrar of UIDAI. Maharashtra circle has now become enrolment agency of UIDAI for providing Aadhaar updation and enrolment facility.

The post office staff is being trained and certified by UIDAI to handle this work skillfully," said the official.

"In the coming days we are planning to open more such facility centres across the state," said the official.

"Necessary devices and equipment are being procured by the postal department and as of now one terminal has been set up for the updation purpose," added the official.

He said that this initiative follows after Department of Post in agreement with UIDAI decided to provide Aadhaar updation facility at selected post offices of Maharashtra circle which would facilitate residents in updating their Aadhaar details.

He added, "The Aadhaar holders are required to keep the demographic details such as mobile number, email id, address updated in the Aadhaar database for availing the benefits of Aadhaar related services provided by Central and State government."

"People sometimes require to update other details such as name and photograph. There has been a growing demand for Aadhaar updation across the country and this demand is likely to increase as more and more services start requiring Aadhaar," he said.

A statement issued by the Maharashtra circle said that Aadhaar has been given to more than 113 crore people in India and Central government has issued various notifications wherein it has prescribed requirement of Aadhaar for availing various services and benefits such as opening of bank accounts, income tax returns, passport, ration card and so on.

It further said, "Government of Maharashtra has also issued various notifications wherein Aadhaar is prescribed for various services like property registration transaction, birth registration, minority scholarship scheme and so on.

In addition to this, reportedly around 11.25 crore people residing in Maharashtra and 15.42 lakh people in Goa have obtained Aadhaar cards which is 95 per cent and 100 per cent of the population respectively, it added.

