Dengue, Chikungunya menace in Delhi: HC to continue hearing

The Delhi High Court will today continue the hearing on several petitions seeking action by the Delhi Government and civic authorities to stop the spread of Dengue and Chikungunya in the national capital.

Municipal Commissioners will have to remain present for the hearing.

The Delhi High Court, in its earlier hearing on Tuesday, asked the Delhi Government why the citizens of the national capital continue to face the threat of Dengue and Chikungunya. It said this was so because the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has not been able to clear garbage in unauthorised colonies.

The High Court also questioned the Delhi Government on the issue of rampant regularisation of unauthorised colonies that is making the job of municipal corporations harder.

"For right to shelter and right to city and the community, you are compromising on the health of citizens," the High Court told counsel of the City Government.

The bench said that it would pass an order on the issue on Wednesday.

The bench of Justices Gita Mittal and C. Harishankar asked the MCD what would happen if the 'safai karamcharis' go on a strike for three months, while referring to the current crisis in East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Justice Gita Mittal noted that garbage was not collected overnight and it was because the job was not done.

"We need to streamline process of garbage collection and disposal. We need biometric attendance at least 3-4 times a day. Take pictures of Dhalaos and we will make it a part of the order. There will be a visible difference in Delhi," Justice Gita said.

The court also said that the Delhi Legal Service was also planning to start a programme of awareness for citizens about the cleanliness and solid waste management.

Prior to this, the High Court slammed MCD (North, South and East) in failing to manage the sanitation and garbage management in the national capital.

The South and North MCD commissioners had appeared before the court, while the EDMC commissioner got exemption as he was out of the country.

