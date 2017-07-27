Delhi: Wife kills ‘abusive’ husband, gets caught minutes before body is cremated

Unsure about what to do with the body, the woman tried to make it look like a natural death.

A woman was arrested in Delhi on Tuesday after she allegedly killed her husband for repeatedly thrashing her after getting drunk. The crime was not caught until the last moment.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Shilpi Adhikari (32) killed her husband after his usual round of heavy drinking on Saturday. Not sure about what to do with the body, she reportedly slept near it for two nights before telling her neighbours on Monday that her husband had died a natural death.

However, a police informer smelt a rat at the eleventh hour after noticing injuries on the deceased’s body, minutes before it was to be cremated.

A native of West Bengal, the woman had a housekeeping job at the Royal Bank of Scotland in Delhi and alleged that her husband would beat her up and squander away her earnings on alcohol. “He dragged me from the bed each night after he came home drunk and thrashed me. Humiliated me in front of the neighbours. I threatened him that I would kill him. He did not listen. He did not leave me an option,” the report quotes her as saying.

The couple were married for 12 years and lived in a one-room house in Kapashera in Delhi while their two children lived in West Bengal.

The woman has been arrested and the police have registered a case of murder.