Delhi smog: Amarinder Singh takes down Arvind Kejriwal over stubble burning issue, says 'Mr Kejriwal is a peculiar person'

Singh was replying to Kejriwal's comments on the Punjab government's failure to provide farmers with viable alternatives to stubble burning, which is the major cause of alarming levels of pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Amid the tussle going on between Delhi and Punjab over the stubble burning issue, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling him a 'peculiar' man with no views.

"Mr.Kejriwal is a peculiar person who has views on everything without understanding the situation. There is 20 million ton of paddy straw, where do I ask farmers to store? So Mr.Kejriwal doesn't understand this problem," Singh told ANI.

Mr.Kejriwal is a peculiar person who has views on everything without understanding the situation. There is 20 million ton of paddy straw, where do I ask farmers to store? So Mr.Kejriwal doesn't understand this problem: Punjab CM Capt.Amarinder Singh

Earlier on Thursday, Kejriwal said politics should be kept aside and everyone should come together to resolve the issue.

"Until state governments don't find economically viable solutions to crop burning it will not stop. If everyone...central government, UP, Punjab and Haryana government come together and put aside politics a solution can be found," Kejriwal said.

"For a month (from mid-October to mid-November) the whole northern India becomes a gas chamber, not just Delhi. The high increase in PM levels in Delhi is not just due to local reasons. People and government of Delhi are ready to take all steps but these steps will not be enough until a solution to crop burning is found," Kejriwal added.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) had already declared it a 'public health emergency' and have urged the government to ban outdoor activities.