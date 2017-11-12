Delhi pollution: No respite for citizens, as smog continues to plague national capital

The pollution levels in the national capital continued to leave its citizens gasping for air on Sunday.

A thick smog cover was seen near India Gate and other parts of central Delhi. Runners and cyclists, all donning masks, told news agency ANI that they were finding it difficult to breathe.

According to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting & Research (SAFAR), PM 10 levels in Delhi's Lodhi Road area were recorded at 560, PM 2.5 at 625, while PM 10 levels in Noida were recorded at 551, PM 2.5 levels at 541. This falls in the severe category.

Earlier on Saturday, the the Arvind Kejriwal government announced that the car-rationing plan has been put on hold for now.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Saturday made the announcement after the emergency meeting called by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

He said that in view of the two pre-conditions set by the NGT — no exemption for two-wheelers and women drivers — the Delhi government has decided to file a review petition on Monday.

Earlier on Saturday, the National Green Tribunal gave it's order for the car rationing scheme from November 13-November 17 saying no women drivers, government servants and two-wheelers will be exempted. They also said only emergency services and CNG vehicles will be exempted from the odd-even scheme.

The green board also said that the odd-even scheme will come into force by default in future if the PM2.5 level crosses 300 and PM10 goes above 500.

The NGT also asked Delhi government why the car rationing scheme was not applied before and why the AAP government did not take any steps to reduce pollution before in the national capital.

The board said that Delhi government should reconsider the hike of parking charges by four times.

“Won’t the hike of parking fees only benefit the parking lots, and would stress people even further, thereby encouraging them to park vehicles on the roads instead, choking them in the process?” NGT asked Arvind Kejriwal's government.

The top green court also asked the Uttar Pradesh governnment for details on the number of challans in Greater Noida and Noida.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board CPCB) submitted a report to NGT saying the possibility of rain in the next 2-3 days.