Delhi Pollution: Let's meet, I am coming to Chandigarh: Kejriwal tweets to Amarinder Singh

As the air pollution in Delhi-NCR continues to be above the hazardous level, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday once again urged Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to spare some time to meet him.

The development comes a day after the Supreme Court sought response from the Centre and Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Punjab state governments on a plea seeking to curb rising pollution in Delhi and the national capital region (NCR).

"Sir, I am coming to Chandigarh on Wed to meet Haryana CM. Would be grateful if u cud spare sometime to meet me. It is in collective interest," Kejriwal tweeted tagging Punjab CM.

.@capt_amarinder Sir, I am coming to Chandigarh on Wed to meet Haryana CM. Would be grateful if u cud spare sometime to meet me. It is in collective interest — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 14, 2017

Kejriwal last week had sought a meeting with counterparts from Haryana and Punjab to discuss ways to manage the worsening air pollution in Delhi and the neighbouring states.

However, Amarinder Singh had said that it is not a matter for inter-state discussion and that won’t help and it requires central govt intervention, at the earliest.

"Share your concern over stubble burning and pollution, Centre alone can solve the problem given its national implications. The situation is serious but Punjab helpless as problem is widespread & state has no money to compensate farmers for stubble management," Amarinder Singh replied to Kejriwal in a series of Tweet.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has moved the National Green Tribunal seeking modification of its November 11 order refusing to exempt women and two-wheelers from the odd-even car rationing scheme to tackle pollution.

The application, filed before a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Swatanter Kumar, sought exemption of women drivers from the scheme, saying it may affect the safety and security of women

The NGT had on November 11 given a conditional nod to the AAP government's decision to implement the odd-even scheme for five days from November 13, ordering that no exemption should be allowed to "any person or officer and two-wheelers".

The national capital region has been experiencing dense smog for about a week, forcing the authorities to enforce emergency measures such as banning construction activities and brick kilns.

The practice of burning of crop residue by farmers of the two states have been blamed for the toxic smog enveloping the region during the winter season every year.