Delhi pollution: Even as air quality index remains in hazardous level, schools reopen

Smog continued to plague the national capital on Monday, with Air Quality Index figures in several parts of the city falling in the 'hazardous category', it was reported.

According to latest AQI figures, Delhi's Mandir Marg recorded 523, Anand Vihar recorded 510, while Punjabi Bagh at 743, Shadipur at 420.

Despite this, schools reopened after they were shut since last Thursday. Both students and teachers were seen donning masks. Some teachers maintained that closing schools was not an option, and a collective effort was necessary.

Railway services, too, were hampered with 69 trains getting delayed and 22 getting rescheduled. Eight trains were cancelled due to the intense smog conditions.

Air quality in Delhi-NCR has been at the season's worst since last Wendesday as a combined effect of smoke from stubble burning and moisture turned the region into a 'gas chamber' leaving people gasping.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday blamed stubble burning for smog in the national capital and said that a solution can be found if everyone comes together. The Delhi government had even proposed an odd-even scheme, with exemptions to two-wheelers and women drivers, which was approved by the National Green Tribunal on condition that nobody was exempted. This prompted the government to call of the scheme.