Delhi Police's Sukh Ki Raah: Don't sleep around!

What happens when Delhi Police decide to teach the path to ever-elusive eternal happiness? Well, the cops turn into khaki-clad matrons from some orthodox convent school, and the result is Sukh Ki Raah, a 74-page booklet written in Hindi, that screams morality right from the word go.

Published by the Delhi Police, the book is a compilation of tenets that would help one attain happiness and lead an "ideal" life. Turning the moral compass towards couples, women in particular, the "principles of a good life" composed in the literature talk about habits, vices, and of course, sex, for betterment of life.

Rule number 1 is all about maintaining personal hygiene, especially teeth to avoid bad breath, and keeping good health. So far so good.

It is when one reaches chapter 3, loosely translated "do not sleep around", that the book becomes pretentiously didactic, almost sounding like a biblical manuscript. Delhi Police judge you on your sexual history, in chiding you that it is good to be "modern", live in a world of freedom of choices, and liberation, but the consequences could be disastrous if one does not exercise restraint while having sex. The chapter reads further, "You can never get over the guilt of indulging in such acts. It is like slow poison that ruins your entire life gradually."

The reader is further preached to be loyal to his/her partner, as "infidelity is not a new- age problem". The two-page long chapter also beseeches with umpteen instances from history and news stories where disloyalty has led to destruction, clearly hinting at how dangerous it could be if you have multiple partners.

According to a senior police official who was associated with project when it was initiated two years ago, "It was developed keeping in view the rise in number of squabbling couples who visit police stations every day. It was very clear that they need proper guidance, which also meant sermonising them about moral values or lack thereof in them." The cop said that they planned to hand over copies of Sukh Ki Raah to such couples when they come with their litany of complaints to them.

Coming to vices, the code of ethics are less pontifical, to the extent of suggesting people to not consume "harmful" drugs. Without illustrating the difference between harmful and beneficial drugs, it urges to provide help to addicts since they live far removed from reality. Alcohol, however, is derided as much. In fact, the book advises to drink it in moderation because of its "medicinal properties".