Delhi: Objectionable photos of 15-20 children found in phone, laptop of arrested British national

The Delhi police on Tuesday found objectionable photos of 15-20 children in a phone and laptop of arrested British national.

A 54-year-old British national has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting three visually-impaired minor inmates of the National Association for the Blind (NAB) in south Delhi's R K Puram.

"Objectionable messages and photos also found in a phone of the British National. Laptop and phone were taken by a cyber cell for further probe," reported ANI.

During the inquiry, the alleged involvement of Murray Denis Ward, a British national and a frequent visitor to the institute, came to the light, the police said, adding that Ward had been associated with NAB as a regular donor for almost nine years.

It was found that the accused had taken the inmates inside a room where he touched their private parts and tried to force himself on them, they added.

However, a caretaker at the institute, came there and Ward left the place. The three minors narrated their ordeal to the caretaker who informed the authorities about Ward's behavior.

The institute then informed the police and the accused was arrested. He was produced before a court and is currently in police custody.