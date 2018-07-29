Delhi joins Washington and Moscow's elite missile shield club as Modi govt okays $1-billion advanced security system

Sometime in 1980s, then US president Ronald Reagan is believed to have coined the concept of ‘missile shield.’ It is said that it was Reagan who thought of a ‘shield’ that would protect the United States from Russian attack like ‘a roof protects a family from rain.’ In later years, it became what is known as the key concept of modern defence system – the ‘Star Wars’ or the ability to protect one’s skies from enemy’s attack.

In a latest development that can be termed as groundbreaking strategic move, India is in process of acquiring modern missile shield that would replace old air defence systems, a Times of India report said on Sunday.

The report specifically mentioned that Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has given her nod for the ‘acceptance of necessity for the acquisition of the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System-II’. The missile shield will be bought from the US at the cost of $1 billion.

According to the website of the defence company behind the National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System, the missile shield provides ‘the air defender with a tailorable, state-of-the-art defense system that can maximize their ability to quickly identify, engage and destroy current and evolving enemy aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle or emerging cruise missile threats.’

(Graphics by: www.raytheon.com)

NASAMS is owned by seven countries and has been integrated into the US’ National Capital Region’s air defense system since 2005. In addition to the US, it is in service in Norway, Finland, Spain, The Netherlands and one undisclosed country. It is also currently in production for Oman, the website said.

The National Advanced Surface to Air Missile System-II is the same system that is being used by the US for protecting Washington DC since 2005. On the other hand, India is still relying on Russia missile systems to protect Delhi.

In addition to the missile shield, Indian defence establishment is also reworking on the strategies to protect the National Capital in event of an enemy attack.

As part of new plan, measures are being taken to realign VIP-89 area. The said term is used to define VVIP area in New Delhi that includes Rashtrapati Bhavan, North Block and South Block.