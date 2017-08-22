Delhi High Court seeks response to probe demand into NEET illegalities

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the response of the Centre and the police on a plea seeking a court-monitored CBI/SIT probe into the alleged illegalities in the National Eligibility Entrance Test, for admission in post-graduate medical courses, held in 2016.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also issued notice to the National Board of Examination (NBE), the Medical Council of India, M/s Prometrics Private Ltd and the CBI on a plea which sought to hand over the case to the probe agency.

The Bench also expressed concern over the delay in concluding the investigation and said, "This is a very serious matter. Therefore, the authorities need to file their status report/response in one week."

The court, which listed the matter for further hearing on September 10, was hearing a petition filed by Dr Anand Rai, who claims to be the whistleblower in the Vyapam scam. Rai, through his counsel Vaibhav Srivastava, submitted that the crime branch of Delhi Police was not competent to handle an investigation of this nature which required technical expertise.

CBI's special standing counsel Rajdeepa Behura said the police's crime branch was already investigating the matter in which an FIR has been lodged and charge sheet filed.

The FIR was lodged in February against 11 persons and the charge sheet was filed on July 9 this year under various sections of the IPC including 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and under the Information and Technology Act.

Need for expertise

