Delhi HC expresses displeasure at 'Godman' Virendra Dev Dixit for non-appearance

The Delhi High court on Thursday warned self-styled Godman Virendra Dev Dixit, who is accused of running a sex racket in garb of imparting spiritual knowledge, that it will direct the CBI to register kidnapping cases if the girls rescued are found to be minors.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice C Hari Shankar also said that it would issue warrants against Dixit for his failure to appear in the court. It came down heavily on Amit Kokane, the counsel appearing for Dixit, for evading questions on the whereabouts of Dixit. “Court appearance is much more important than anything. If he is not coming, it means that he considers himself to be important than the court. If this is the case, then the only thing which will be left to us will be issuing warrants. Do you want us to do that?” the bench questioned angrily.

“Don’t resort to misuse of law. We will direct the CBI to register kidnapping cases if the children are found to be minor,” the court added. The court’s observation came as it was informed by Shalabh Gupta, counsel for the petitioner, that the inmates had lodged FIRs against their own relatives pursuant to the plea. On Thursday, Deepak Anthony D’Silva, allegedly to be a close aid of Dixit, came to the court stating that he has no clue about the present location of the Baba. On the last date of hearing, Kokane had said that he would get D’Silva after the bench sought to know about the location of the Baba.

Also read The strange and shocking story of ‘Baba’ Virendra Dev Dixit

The bench also rapped the Delhi police for their inaction when complaints were filed against the Ashram and termed them to be a “sitting duck”. The court’s ire came after it was informed by Shalabh Gupta, counsel for the petitioner Foundation for Social Empowerment that an FIR was registered by an inmate against her own brother on charges of rape. “Why are we not informed about this (FIR)? Who has done it? Where is the SHO? Please bring this to the notice of the commissioner,” the court directed the Assistant Commissioner Police (ACP), Vijay Vihar. The court also said that the probe was transferred to the CBI because the Delhi police was not doing it duty properly. It said that it is difficult to believe that scores of women will make similar allegations against their close relatives.

The court directed all the respondents to file a status report within two weeks. It also directed the police station Vijay Vihar, Uttam Nagar, Karawal Nagar, Nangloi and Palam to ensure that all the things seized from the Ashrams to be given to CBI. The court also slammed Kokane for his contradictory statement on the whereabouts of the Baba. “Don’t go back on the statement made in the court. You said that you would get Dixit to the court but now you are saying that you don’t know where he is,” the court said.

Advocate Ajay Verma, member of the court-appointed committee, said that no register was found in the Ashram and none of the inmates lodged at the Ashram have the contact details of their parents. “Do you know the whereabouts of Dixit? If he has done nothing, then he should have come to the court. We gave you the benefit of doubt and did not accept the petitioners on face value. We have not removed the inmates to the Nari Niketan and not disrupted the operation. But we do not approve of women staying in cages even on their own will,” the bench added.

Coming down heavily on Kokane, the court threatened of taking action against him stating that he was “obstructing” the proceedings. “You are not assisting the court but you are obstructing the proceedings of the court. What you are doing to criminal contempt,” the court said quashing all the arguments and submissions given by Kokane. The court held that it is difficult to believe that scores of women will make similar allegations against close relatives.