Delhi govt bars DUDA from releasing funds for projects

The Delhi government has decided to strip District Urban Development Agencies (DUDAs) from disbursing MLA local area development funds for development works after receiving complaints by AAP legislators.

The issue of delay in projects funded through MLA local area development funds (MLALAD) scheme due to the alleged delay in disbursements by DUDA was raised today by AAP MLAs during the ongoing special session of the Delhi Assembly.

Urban Development Minister Satyendar Jain admitted "problems" in this regard adding that DUDA will no longer handle the MLALAD funds.

"There have been complaints about this and the funds would return to the urban development department," he said about the funds for various projects undertaken on recommendations of the legislators getting delayed.

The agencies were set up by the Delhi government in 2015 to disburse funds for infrastructure projects under the MLALAD scheme in concerned districts. They were expected to decentralise the approval process for the projects.

The MLAs however complained that the projects recommended by them were stalled due to delay in release of funds by DUDA.

The works funded through the MLALAD scheme is stalled as no money has been disbursed by DUDA in this financial year, AAP MLA Som Dutt said.

Each DUDA has a governing council chaired by the concerned district magistrate. Its members include additional district magistrates, sub-divisional magistrates and representatives of PWD, MCD, irrigation and flood control department.

Engineers of PWD and Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board are also its members.

