Delhi Golf Club apologises for asking Khasi guest to leave, alleges politicisation of issue

The Delhi Golf Club in an official statement on Tuesday, stated that it has issued unconditional apology to the member who had brought the Meghalayan woman who was allegedly asked to leave the club on Sunday over her dress. The club that courted controversy following the incident, however, denied that she was asked to leave the premises.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju called the incident a "clear case of racial discrimination". "Such an elitist mindset will destroy the social fabric of the country. No one has the right to judge someone based on his or her attire," he said. He also added that he has asked Delhi Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take 'appropriate action' into the incident.

The club further stated that the apology has been 'unconditionally accepted' by the member. It admitted that the incident could have been handled in a 'much better way'. The DGC also informed that it has sought an explanation from the staff member and disciplinary action was action was in the process.

The elite club, on the other hand, claimed that the incident was being coloured. "It is unfortunate and regrettable that an undesirable attempt was being made to give this incident political and cultural overtones," the statement read.

On Sunday, Tailin Lyngdoh, a governess from Meghalaya was allegedly shunted out of Delhi Golf Club for "looking like a maid". She was wearing Jainsem, traditional Khasi dress while accompanying her employer Nivedita Barthakur, who was invited for lunch to the club by one of the members. According to reports, few minutes after everyone was seated for the lunch, Lyngdoh was approached by two club officials who asked her to leave the table as she was wearing a 'maid's uniform'.