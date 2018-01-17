Delhi: Factory gutted in fire in Udyog Nagar area

A second major factory fire in two days in Delhi saw a factory in North West Delhi's Peeragarhi being gutted on Tuesday evening. Twenty-five fire tenders were sent to douse the flames. A fire department official said they received a call around 7:20 pm about a fire breaking out in one of the units in Udyog Nagar, an industrial area in North West Delhi.

"We got to know of the fire at 7:20 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Around 27 fire tenders were sent to the spot. However, no casualties have been reported, and the situation is under control," Bharadwaj told ANI.

Firefighting operations were on till 10:30 pm.

No casualty was reported as the fire had broken out after all the workers had left the factory.The reason for the fire, however, remains uncertain.