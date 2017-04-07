Delhi Court to take cognizance of charge sheet filed against Himachal CM in DA case

A Delhi Court, on Friday, is likely to take cognizance of the charge sheet filed against Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh in a Disproportionate Assets (DA) case.

Earlier on Monday, the Court adjourned the hearing in the case till April 6.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Friday, had filed a charge sheet against Singh in the case.

A day after being booked by the CBI special court in the disproportionate assets case, the Chief Minister accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of conspiring against him and asserted that all charges levelled against him were fabricated.

"The fight has just begun and I know the truth will prevail. All cases against me are fabricated. This is a conspiracy against me stitched by some BJP leaders like Prem Kumar Dhumal and Anurag Thakur. The BJP is misusing its power. There's no truth in it," said Singh.

He also said the case against him is a 'political vendetta' and he was ready to face the charges registered against him.

"This is a political vendetta. I am not afraid of it. I am ready to face the case," Singh told ANI.

