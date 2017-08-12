Delhi court restrains sale, publication of book on Ramdev

A Delhi court has restrained the sale and publication of a book based on the life of Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev following a petition filed by him.

The court orders came after Baba Ramdev had alleged that the book 'Godman to Tycoon' written by Priyanka Pathak Narain, is based on rumours and facts recorded in the book are false and defamatory.

The book was published by Juggernaut Publications in July 2017.

"Evidence has also been produced to show how the book has been advertised for sale. It has been advertised that the book in question contains such content that would not be acceptable to the supporters of the plaintiff (Ramdev) and there is a fear that the author has disclosed hitherto unknown facts about Baba Ramdev...," the court said in its nine-page order.

"The subject of the book i.e., Baba Ramdev, is alive and permission to publish such a book has not manifestly been sought from him nor answers to the so called "mysteries" referred to in the books have been given by him," Additional Civil Judge Nipun Awasthi said.

The court directed Juggernaut Books to stop publishing and selling the book till further orders.

The injunction also restrains Amazon and Flipkart from selling the book till further orders. The court further ordered that pending delivery of this book to buyers be stopped immediately.