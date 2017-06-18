Delhi court refuses leniency in negligent driving case

A sessions court here has refused to show leniency to a truck driver, jailed for causing the death of a 24-year-old man with negligent and rash driving.

Additional Sessions Judge Rakesh Pandit dismissed the appeal by Rohtak resident Jitender against a magisterial court's order by which he was given a one-and-a-half-year jail term.

Jitender had prayed for a lenient view.

The sessions court noted that according to the accused, he was driving the vehicle in the middle lane, overtaking other vehicles, which shows that he was driving negligently.

"I do not find any ground for taking leniency," the judge said.

According to the prosecution, on December 8, 2009, victim Praveen was riding a motorcycle when the truck hit him from behind. Praveen succumbed to his injuries.

The accused, however, had claimed that it was Praveen who was riding the motorcycle rashly and negligently and caused the accident.

