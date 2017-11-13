Delhi cops show high academic zeal

SI Dalvir Singh Gahlawat has a PhD in English and, unlike Tyagi, is proud to show off his 'Dr' title on his badge

In a police force whose lower rung is not exactly known for its academic prowess, and that too in 'humanities', a handful of constables and inspectors stands tall with PhDs in Hindi and English literature — and even, Feminism.

But head constable Sanjay Kumar Tyagi does not want to wear his academic excellence on his badge. "It can read Dr so and so, Head Constable. It won't look good," says Tyagi, who dreams to spend his days surrounded by books. Publishing his research on Hindi literature is also on his long-term goals.

SI Dalvir Singh Gahlawat has a PhD in English and, unlike Tyagi, is proud to show off his 'Dr' title on his badge. The department initially refused to let him do it, but he fought to get what he wanted.

There are six qualified PhD holders in the Delhi Police, holding the ranks of inspectors, head constables and constables.

Gahlawat is a proud author — he has published six books and has a library of around 1,000 books at home. Dalvir wants to write more on police reforms. Some of his books have been picked up by foreign researchers, some of whom have travelled from Germany and England to meet him and know more about his research.

For Tyagi, life has mostly been a struggle. "I was forced to take up this job due to financial constraints, but I didn't let that defeat my bigger plans," says Tyagi.

He joined Delhi Police as a constable in 1993 when he already had a BA degree. He was promoted as head constable after three decades in service. Tyagi completed his PhD from Delhi University.

"My father and I used to work at our farm even after I joined the force. The desire to study more and the love of books kept me going," Tyagi says, while thanking his luck for having supportive senior officers.

Tyagi dreams of publishing his research and thanks his former ACP Omvir Singh Bishnoi and then ACP Manishi Chandra for letting him appear for his exams. He still dreams of doing another Doctorate of Literature and add more books to his collection.

Dalvir will never forget the extra mile he had to trudge to have 'Dr' engraved on his badge.

"The department demanded a certificate in order to engrave it. So I had to first obtain a gazette notification to finally get it engraved," says Dalvir, who proudly proclaims the fine balance he maintains "between his professional life and intellectual side."

Dalvir holds two MA degrees and had to give up the third one mid-way due to family problems. He finished his PhD in 2008 on Feminism.

Dalvir's research papers have been recognised internationally and he has attended many national and international seminars. A fan of poetry, he has participated in many international literature festivals, where he has recited his poems. A nature lover as well Dalvir has planted over two thousand trees as part of his Green Friend Project.

PhDs IN DELHI POLICE