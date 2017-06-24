Delhi: Car runs over four people, two die

An Etios car ran over four people at Kashmiri Gate in Delhi.

An Etios car ran over four people sitting on the pavement at Kashmiri Gate. Two people have died. The other two have been injured and taken to hospital.

The police has arrested driver.

According to recent statistics, one serious road accident occurs every minute in India and 16 people die every hour in road accidents. Approximately 1200 road accidents occur daily in India.