Delhi BJP against new SDMC HQ at IP Estate, writes to L-G

The Delhi BJP today urged Lt. Governor Anil Baijal to direct the South Delhi Municipal Corporation to reconsider plans to construct its headquarters in IP Estate as it "is not a people-friendly location".

In a letter to the LG, party's Delhi unit media in-charge Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, "It will be very cumbersome for the people to travel from far off Najafgarh, Tughlaqabad or Bijwasan to IP Estate."

Suggesting an alternative, Kapoor said the SDMC had a large piece of land in the RK Puram area..

"The Office of Assessor & Collector there can be shifted and a new building can be constructed at this site," he said.

"I request you to intervene in the matter and direct the SDMC authorities to review their decision to construct the Headquarter in IP Estate," Kapoor said in the letter.

