Delhi: 'Anti-social elements' exchange fire with cops near Shivaji Stadium, three detained

Late on Wednesday night, there was an incident of firing near Shivaji Stadium at the upmarket Connaught Place area in New Delhi. According to cops, there was firing between police members and assailants. Three people have been detained and arms were recovered from their possession.

DCP New Delhi said that they were still assessing the situation and no one was injured during the exchange.

Police officials have said they had information about some anti-social elements who were going to carry out a strike and were spotted near a restaurant. When they saw the police approaching, the group open fired on the police party.Currently probe is underway to obtain more details about anti-social elements.