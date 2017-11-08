Delhi-Ahmedabad Go Air flight delayed by 2 hours, Praful Patel deboards as passengers wait in plane

Flights are being delayed in Delhi due to the heavy smog.

On Wednesday, Delhi-Ahmedabad Go Air flight G8-717 was delayed over two hours. The flight was scheduled to leave at 2 PM and it still hadn’t left by 4:09 PM which left passengers aghast.

Former civil aviation minister, NCP leader and AIFF president Praful Patel, who was among the passengers meanwhile de-boarded. On the other hand, the regular passengers who Shashi Tharoor once called the ‘cattle class’ are still waiting inside.

According to the flight tracking site, flightware.com, G8-717 is en route and left at 16:11 hours and expected to arrive by 18:08 hours.