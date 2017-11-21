Delh HC pulls up AAP govt for not appointing regular teachers

The judge said the court's directions are not to be taken "lightly" and asked the Delhi government to kickstart the process.

The Delhi High Court on Monday rapped the AAP Government for not following its directions on appointing regular teachers in its schools.

"Enough is enough, nothing has been done since 2011... As appointment of guest teachers is in fashion, so you (government) are also following it," Justice A K Chawla said. The court said its direction for appointment of regular teachers has been "frustrated" and the rush was only to recruit guest teachers. The judge said the court's directions are not to be taken "lightly" and asked the Delhi government to begin the process of appointing regular teachers soon.

The court said its earlier orders were not being implemented and the government's "only concern was that contract teachers are to be appointed in the form of guest teachers". Delhi government standing counsel Ramesh Singh said it was a policy decision which has to be taken by the Lieutenant Governor before whom the issue whether to give extra weightage to guest teachers was pending. It was up to the LG whether he can consider the request of the government or take a different view, he said, adding that the experience of guest teachers should not wasted that is why weightage was being given.

The court said it was due to the weightage criteria that everything has been put on hold. "The entire process has been held up due to the weightage criteria. Something needs to be done on this," it said.

The court then asked the government's counsel how much time will the LG take for a decision and asked him to inform about it on November 22. It also asked Singh to bring an office file relating to the appointment of teachers.

The Delhi government had recently informed the court that there was a shortage of over 27,000 regular teachers in government schools here while the present sanctioned regular posts of teachers was 66,736. The court was hearing DoE's plea to vacate the September 27 stay on the process of appointing guest teachers and promoting those appointed since 2010 in government schools so that it could fill nearly 9,000 vacancies. It had said its interim order of stay will continue.

The government had said the stay was causing problem to students who were suffering due to shortage of teachers. The AAP government has filed the application in a pending contempt plea filed by NGO Social Jurist, represented through advocate Ashok Agarwal, seeking a stay on the order of the Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) withdrawing a notice on appointment of 8,914 school teachers.

The court had stayed the appointment process after it was informed that the authorities have not complied with the high court's 2001 order. The court was also informed that a bill was recently passed in the Delhi Legislative Assembly to regularise all guest teachers appointed since 2010.

The NGO's plea said after a high court order of April 11, the DSSSB issued vacancy notice on August 7 inviting applications from candidates for 8,914 teaching posts in the DoE of the Delhi government and for 5,906 teaching posts in the three municipal corporation schools here. It alleged that the DSSSB, without informing or seeking permission from the court, had on August 24 "abruptly withdrawn the advertisement" regarding these vacancies.