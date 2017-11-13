'Deja vu...vested interests win', tweets IAS officer Ashok Khemka after another transfer

Senior bureaucrat Ashok Khemka on Sunday said that 'vested interests win' after he was transferred once again.

Senior bureaucrat Ashok Khemka on Sunday said that the 'vested interests win' but he will continue with renewed vigour, after he was transferred once again.

Khemka was among 13 IAS officers who were transferred by the Manohar Lal Khattar government in Haryana

Khemka who held the charge of principal secretary, social justice, and empowerment department, was transferred and posted as principal secretary, sports, and youth affairs, the official release said.

"So much work planned. News of another transfer. Crash landing again. Vested interests win. Déjà vu. But this is temporary," Khemka said in a tweet.

The IAS officer also added that he will continue with renewed vigour and energy.

Khemka had shot to limelight in 2012 when he cancelled the mutation of a land deal between Congress president Sonia Gandhi's son-in-law Robert Vadra's company and realty major DLF.

The 1991-batch-IAS officer has been transferred over 45 times during his nearly three-decade-long career,

Among other IAS officers transferred were Sunil Kumar Gulati, additional chief secretary (ACS) in the fisheries department who has been posted as chairman-cum-managing director, Haryana Minerals Limited, New Delhi and coordinator, centrally sponsored schemes, in addition, against a newly created post.

Shaleen, additional secretary, finance department, has been posted as director, medical education, and research, Haryana, "in addition to his present duties", the release said.

