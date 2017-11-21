Widows of gallantry award winners to get monetary allowance even after remarriage

The widows of soldiers who have won gallantry award are now entitled to monetary allowance even if they remarry a man of their choice.

Till now the grant was paid only if the widow married her dead husband’s brother.

Doing away with the regressive practice the Ministry of Defence has decided to remove the condition of the widow’s remarriage to her late husband’s brothers.

The decision was taken by Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman last week after getting complaints from widows about the problem.

The archaic rule that was being followed since 1972 has been overruled. Significantly the decision has been taken when a woman is holding the charge of a full time Defence Minister in the country for the first time.

“Representations were received from various quarteres to remove the condition of the widow’s remarriage with the late husband’s brother for continuation of the monetary allowance,” MoD said in a statement.

In a letter dated November 16, MoD stated that it has now been decided to remove the condition of the widow’s remarriage with the late husband’s brother for continuation of the monetary allowance.

According to the earlier rules a widow would receive the amount until her death but if she chose to remarry she would get the grant only if she married her husband’s brother. Now the widow will be entitled to the allowance irrespective of who she marries.

“The allowance shall be admissible to the recipient of the award and on his death to his widow lawfully married by a valid ceremony. The widow will continue to receive the allowance until her death,” according to the new rules circulated on the subject by defence ministry.