Defeat for those who only see force as solution: Omar Abdullah reacts to Centre appointing interlocutor for J&K

A sustained dialogue will be initiated by the government to find a solution to the Kashmir issue, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday.

Addressing a hurriedly-convened press conference, Singh said former director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) Dineshwar Sharma would be the central government's representative to initiate dialogue with all stakeholders in Jammu and Kashmir. Sharma, a 1979-batch (retired) officer of the Indian Police Service, served as the IB director between December, 2014 and 2016. Sharma will decide whom he wants to hold talks with, Singh said when asked whether he would have dialogue with the Hurriyat Conference. The initiative has been taken as per Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day address, the home minister said.

Shortly after that, Omar Abdullah reacted to the press conference.

He said on Twitter, " Centre announces an interlocutor to engage with stake holders in J&K. Will keep an open mind & wait to see results of the dialogue process". But he raised questions about Home Minister mentioning about 'legitimate aspirations' of people in Jammu and Kashmir. He said, " The “legitimate aspirations” of people of J&K is an interesting formulation. Who gets to decide what is legitimate?".

The acceptance of the political nature of the #Kashmir issue is a resounding defeat of those who could only see use of force as a solution. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 23, 2017

One can’t get everything so for now we’ll take what we can get. More important than the person is the mandate & absence of pre-conditions. https://t.co/DWmRbeaine — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 23, 2017

Omar Abdullah's father and ex-J&K CM Farooq Abdullah has also reacted to Centre's decision. While welcoming the move, he said that in the past too committees and interlocutors have submitted detailed reports. He raised questions about why those reports were not taken into cognizance.

With PTI inputs