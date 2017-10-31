Defamation complaint filed against Lalu Prasad Yadav

A complaint has been filed in a court here accusing RJD supremo Lalu Prasad of defamation for his alleged calumnious remark about the complainant's "friendship" with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at a recent rally.

The complaint was filed by Udaykant Mishra, a member of the Bihar Disaster Management Authority, in the court of Patna Chief Judicial Magistrate Om Prakash and is scheduled to be heard tomorrow.

Mishra has assailed Prasad's utterances at a rally in Bhagalpur last month. The petitioner said that he has known Kumar for many decades and the remark was made to defame him.

He also alleged that there were attempts to drag his name into the multi-crore Srijan scam, which relates to fraudulent transfer of government money into the account of a Bhagalpur-based NGO.

The CBI is probing into the Rs 1000 crore scam.