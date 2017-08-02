Defamation case: Kejriwal, Sisodia, Yogendra Yadav appear in Delhi court

Earlier, their counsel who had sought exemption from the court, stating that the CM was busy in official engagements

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and their former party member Yogendra Yadav on Tuesday appeared in a Delhi court in connection to a defamation case filed by an advocate Surendra Kumar Sharma.

The trio was forced to appear in the court after Metropolitan Magistrate Pranjal Aneja on Monday had rapped their counsel who had sought exemption stating that the CM was busy in official engagements.

The court, however, allowed the exemption application yesterday but directed them to appear in the court in the morning on Tuesday. It finally fixed Wednesday as the date when charges would be framed against the trio.

"The court rapped the counsel for the CM and Deputy CM for their non-appearance and directed them to appear in the court by any means today. Hence all the three were present in the court today," Sharma said.

The arguments on framing of charges were conducted on Tuesday following which the order was reserved for Wednesday.

According to the complainant, the counsel for the CM and the Deputy CM had moved eight exemptions since April 2014.

According to the complaint, Sharma was allegedly approached by the volunteers of AAP who had asked him to contest the Delhi Assembly elections on a party ticket, saying Kejriwal was pleased with his social services.

He filled up the application form to contest the polls after being told by Sisodia and Yadav that AAP's Political Affairs Committee of the party had decided to give him the ticket. However, it was later denied to him.

On October 14, 2013, the complainant claimed that articles in leading newspapers carried "defamatory, unlawful and derogatory words used by the accused persons" which have lowered his reputation in the Bar and the society.

On April 17, the apex court had stayed prosecution of Mr Kejriwal in the case on his plea challenging constitutional validity of the penal provisions of defamation law.

The trial court had earlier released on bail Kejriwal, Sisodia and Yadav after they had appeared before it on June 4, 2014 in pursuance to summons against them.

The summons were issued on the complaint of advocate Surender Kumar Sharma under sections 499, 500 (defamation) and 34 (common intention) of the IPC, with the court saying there was prima facie material to summon the accused.

On March 17, 2015, the three leaders were forced to appear in the court after their failure to do so had irked the magistrate who had remarked they have "no respect for law".