Declare him Swachh Abhiyan ambassador: Opposition on Maharashtra BJP minister seen peeing by roadside

The Maharashtra Opposition parties has demanded that BJP Minister Ram Shinde who was recently caught on camera peeing the roadside near Solapur, should be declared as the ‘Brand Ambassador’ of ‘Swachata Abhiyan’.

Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant said that on the ‘world toilet day’, conservation minister Ram Shinde was seen urinating at road side so it will be ideal for the BJP to declare him the Brand Ambassador of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s pet project.

“BJP government in centre and state are taking credit for the work not done by them. Besides, for the publicity of these not done work, they are using foreign road and bridges pictures. The villages which had got water under previous government scheme and by NGO work, this government is claiming that these work has been done under by them Jalyukta Shivar scheme,” Sawant alleged.

He further said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis recently by tweeting declared Maharashtra open defecation free. “However, within the minutes of CM’s new break, people started uploading photographs and tagging CM where people are shown defecating at road and railway tracks in Mumbai. In last three years, under Swachata Abhiyan, only 1624 toilets are constructed in Maharashtra,” Sawant claimed.

NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said that how can the Prime Minister expect people to follow discipline when his own senior ministers are floating the norms?

“If the minister gives the excuse of the absence of toilet at a highway, it means this government has failed to develop the infrastructure under its much published Swachata Abhiyan. Interestingly, this government is also charging people the Swachata cess on every development work and fuel as well. The minister has proved that the whole scheme is nothing but a big failure and exploiting the people," Malik said.