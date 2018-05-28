DDCA case: Case withdrawn against poet-turned-politician Kumar Vishvas after he apologises to Arun Jaitley

Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has withdrawn a defamation case against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishvas after the leader apologised for pulling Jaitley’s name in Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA) defamation case.

According to the reports, the poet-turned-politician in the letter to Jaitley had requested him to withdraw the defamation lawsuit. Vishwas in the letter has said that his statements were based on Kejriwal’s claims and he was acting like any other political worker or leader who has to defend the utterances of the party chief.

Vishvas had earlier maintained in the media, that he will not apologise and shall continue to fight the legal battles employing his own lawyers. On Monday, however, Vishwas apologised to Jaitley. The case has now been withdrawn against Vishvas.

Earlier, a Delhi court discharged Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and suspended BJP MP Kirti Azad on Thursday in a criminal complaint filed against them by the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) and its then Vice-President Chetan Chauhan for allegedly defaming him and the association.

It was first on December 29, 2015, when Kejriwal alleged that one of the DDCA selectors had asked for undue favours from a junior player’s mother. Rather than trying to probe the alleged allegations, DDCA, in retaliation, filed a defamation case against not just the CM but former India all-rounder Kirti Azad for backing the claims of a senior journalist whose wife got this message from the accused selector “to meet him in the evening to get her son picked in the squad”.

Earlier, Kejriwal and some of his AAP colleagues had apologised to Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and “unequivocally” withdrawn all allegations of corruption against him. This is the latest apology from the AAP chief, who is facing a string of libels by politicians. The BJP leader had filed a Rs 10-crore defamation suit in 2015 against Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh, Kumar Vishwas, Deepak Bajpai and Raghav Chadha who had accused him of financial irregularities during his tenure as DDCA president between 1999 and 2013. He later filed a second case of the same amount when Kejriwal’s then lawyer Ram Jethmalani used a slur against him.