DCW sends notice to police over student suicide case

The Delhi Commission for Women has sent a notice to city police in the suicide case of a 21- year-old girl here, for its alleged inaction in responding to her earlier complaints.

The DCW in a statement today said it has taken suo motu cognisance of media reports regarding the suicide of the girl on Sunday allegedly due to threats and harassment by her ex- boyfriend.

The girl's family has alleged that she had filed a rape case against her ex-boyfriend at Model Town Police Station but no action was taken on the complaint.

"It is stated in the (media) report that the girl had approached the police several times to report the threats and harassment faced by her but no action was taken by the police.

The allegations of the girl are extremely serious," DCW Swati Maliwal said.

The Commission, in the notice to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District) Jatin Narwal, has sought the reasons behind "police inaction on initial complaints of the girl".

"Please provide copies of all complaints along with action taken report on each, a copy of the FIRs lodged in the case and status report in the case," it said.

However, according to a senior police officer, the case was registered on April 8 and the girl took the extreme step the same day, before they could begin the probe.

The student allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in north Delhi's Roop Nagar area, following which her ex-boyfriend has been booked for abetment to suicide.

