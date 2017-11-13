Days after Hardik Patel's premonition, alleged sex tape of Patel agitation leader surfaces

Days after Hardik Patel had a premonition that his opponents may release a sex tape to defame him, his apprehension has come true. A video has emerged online on Monday which shows a man with resemblance to Hardik Patel in compromising position with a woman. The Patel agitation leader has denied that it's him in the video and has accused BJP of hatching a plot to defame him. The video was uploaded on YouTube but it has been taken down subsequently.

The video was reportedly shot on May 16 earlier this year.The 10-minute video, which went viral on social media on Monday afternoon, shows a male bearing close resemblance to Hardik Patel sharing some private moments with a female in a hotel room. Incidentally, Hardik was attending the core committee meeting of Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) in Gandhinagar when the video became viral.

Talking with reporters after stepping out of the meeting, Hardik said, “I have said earlier too that such allegations are going to be made (ahead of polls). Our core committee was meeting today to decide (on Congress's proposals offering reservation to Patidars). This is just the beginning. This is election time. Our agitation is going strong. Winds of changes are sweeping Gujarat, and such allegations will be made.”

He also tweeted:

अब गंदी राजनीति की शुरुआत हो गई हैं।मुझे बदनाम कर लो कोई फ़र्क़ नहीं पड़ेगा,लेकिन गुजरात की महिलाओ का अपमान किया जा रहा हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) November 13, 2017

It roughly translates as, " Now filthy politics is being down.It's one thing to defame me, but women of Gujarat are being defamed here'.

Dismissing the video as a political stunt, the Patidar quota stir leader said that BJP members will make even worse attempts to defame him going ahead. He alleged that the video was made in Bangkok, and vowed to take necessary legal steps. He also said that he would continue to fight for the Patidar community and the state, and was not going to be discouraged by such attempts.

DNA can't independently vouch for the authenticity of the video. It remains to be seen if the video hurts Hardik Patel politically as Gujarat elections are barely three weeks away. Hardik Patel has indicated supporting Congress to defeat BJP, though a final decision is yet to be taken.