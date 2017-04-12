Day temp rises in HP lower hills, Una records high of 38 deg C

Day temperatures rose by few notches in lower and mid-hills of Himachal Pradesh where Una was the hottest place at 38 degrees Celsius, 4.5 notches above normal.
However, there was no significant increase in minimum
temperatures as dry weather prevailed in the region.
Maximum temperatures remained above 30 degrees Celsius in
most parts of the state and Nahan recorded a high of 33.4
degrees Celsius, followed by Sundernagar at 32.8.
Keylong in tribal Lahaul and Spiti district was coldest
with minimum temperature at minus 1.5 degree while Kalpa and
Manali recorded a low of 3.8 and 6.0 degrees Celsius
respectively, followed by Bhuntar at 7.9.
The MeT office here has predicted rains or snow at
isolated places in higher hills on April 14.
