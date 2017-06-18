Day temp remains below normal in parts of Punjab, Haryana

The maximum temperature today hovered below normal limits in parts of Punjab and Haryana.
Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states,
registered maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius, a MeT
department official said here.
In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 38.8 degrees
Celsius, while Hisar's maximum settled at 37.5 degrees
Celsius, three degrees below normal.
Karnal registered a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius, one
notch below normal. Narnaul recorded a high of 35.5 degrees
Celsius, down by six degrees.
Amritsar's recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees
Celsius, four notches below normal.
Ludhiana registered a high of 38.1 degrees Celsius while
Patiala's maximum settled at 39.2 degrees Celsius.
The MeT department predicted rain or thunder showers at
few places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.
(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)