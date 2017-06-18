Day temp remains below normal in parts of Punjab, Haryana

The maximum temperature today hovered below normal limits in parts of Punjab and Haryana.

The maximum temperature today

hovered below normal limits in parts of Punjab and Haryana.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states,

registered maximum temperature of 37.8 degrees Celsius, a MeT

department official said here.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a high of 38.8 degrees

Celsius, while Hisar's maximum settled at 37.5 degrees

Celsius, three degrees below normal.

Karnal registered a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius, one

notch below normal. Narnaul recorded a high of 35.5 degrees

Celsius, down by six degrees.

Amritsar's recorded a maximum temperature of 34.4 degrees

Celsius, four notches below normal.

Ludhiana registered a high of 38.1 degrees Celsius while

Patiala's maximum settled at 39.2 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department predicted rain or thunder showers at

few places in Haryana and Punjab over the next two days.

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)