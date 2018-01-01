Day after Kulbhushan Jadhav kin humiliation, Indo-Pak NSAs met secretly

A day after Pakistani authorities humiliated the mother and wife of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is on death row in a Pakistan jail on trumped up charges, National Security Adviser Ajit Doval and his Pakistani counterpart Lt Gen Nasir Khan Janjua (retd) reportedly had a secret meeting in Bangkok.

The foreign ministries of both the countries, including External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, were in the loop about the hush-hush meeting, which had been fixed a few days ago. There was no indication if issue of humiliation of the Jadhav family in Pakistan, which rocked the Parliament also, was discussed at the meeting.

The meeting and its timing have raised a lot of questions, especially in light of the strong anti-Pakistan mood in India over that country’s continued support to terrorists and ongoing violations of the ceasefire at the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. Officially, there was neither a confirmation nor a denial about the reports of the meeting, but official sources said that both countries have remained in touch through back channels to address pressing issues.

Sources insisted that such interactions cannot be construed as resumption of the normal dialogue process. “The meeting is part of the agreement between the two NSAs to meet and sort out bilateral issues. Similar meetings in Bangkok had taken place in the past as well,” said an official on condition of anonymity.