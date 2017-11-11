Day 2: I-T raids against Sasikala focused on money-laundering

The I-T department had completed the searches in about 50 locations on Friday evening and in other places, the raids are expected to continue on Saturday as well, a senior I-T official said.

Income-Tax officials continued searches on several premises connected to jailed AIADMK leader VK Sasikala's family members and their associates for the second successive day on Friday.

On Thursday morning, the I-T department launched massive raids across the country at 187 places. The I-T department had completed the searches in about 50 locations on Friday evening and in other places, the raids are expected to continue on Saturday as well, a senior I-T official said.

"We have seized documents during our search operations in several places. The total value of the documents will be known only after the completion of the entire search operation," the senior official noted. The operation, Clean Money, was to unearth ongoing money laundering through shell companies, the official said, adding that they are not focused on cash and gold seizures.

The official noted that for all the document seized during the raids, the concerned person would be asked to explain the source of income for the investment.

I-T department launched one of the biggest searches covering members, business establishments, business associates, aides and supporters of the powerful Sasikala family.

On Friday, the raids continued in several places including Jaya TV, Namadhu MGR, Jazz Cinemas, Midas Distilleries, Kodanad Tea Estate belonging to late CM J Jayalalithaa and residences of Vivek Jayaraman and her sister Krishna Priya.

Tension prevailed in Mannargudi on Friday after a group of supporters of Sasikala's brother V Dhivakaran allegedly blocked the vehicles of I-T department officials conducting searches. Around 20 supporters were arrested and police personnel were deployed to prevent further such incidents.

