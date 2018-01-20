Darwin's theory of evolution wrong, no one ever saw ape turn into man: Union Minister Satyapal Singh

Union minister Satyapal Singh has claimed that Charles Darwin's theory of evolution of man was "scientifically wrong" and it needs to be changed in school and college curriculum.

Singh, the Minister of State for Human Resource Development, said our ancestors have nowhere mentioned that they saw an ape turning into a man.

"Darwin's theory (of evolution of humans) is scientifically wrong. It needs to change in school and college curriculum. Since the man is seen on Earth he has always been a man," he said while speaking to reporters yesterday here.

The IPS officer-turned-politician was in this central Maharashtra city to attend the 'All India Vaidik Sammelan.' "Nobody, including our ancestors, in written or oral, have said they saw an ape turning into a man," he said.

"No books we have read or the tales told to us by our grandparents had such a mention," the minister added.

Darwinism is a theory of biological evolution that states that all species of organisms arise and develop through the natural selection of small, inherited variations that increase the individual's ability to compete, survive, and reproduce.

It was developed by Darwin, a 19th century English naturalist, and others.

In the past, Singh had earned ire for his sartorial comments.

The remarks came in the context of the appropriateness of attire in Indian culture. Singh stirred a controversy while addressing a gathering of students at the concluding ceremony of foundation day of Maharana Pratap Siksha Parishad (MPSP), the academic venture of Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur.

"Koi aadmi agar kehne lage ki main jeans pehenke kisi mandir ka mahant ban jaaunga to log pasand karenge kya? Koi pasand nahi karega. Ya koi ladki jeans pehenkar ke shaadi ke bedi pe jaayegi to kitne ladke usse shaadi karna chahenge?" he said.

The minister, sharing a stage with UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a function in Gorakhpur added, "Similarly, no saint will be revered if he gives up his traditional attire and wears jeans.”

(No boy will be ready to marry a girl who comes to the mandap (wedding stage) in jeans. Similarly, no saint will be revered if he gives up his traditional attire and wears jeans.

With inputs from PTI