Darjeeling unrest: Violence continues, GJM urges Centre to intervene

The agitation of the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) continued on Monday with a rally in which several kids – some even of 4 to 5 years – were seen walking with the others at Darjeeling’s Chowkbazar area.

Children, accompanied by their guardians, wore placards demanding an independent Gorkhaland.

Morcha General Secretary Roshan Giri also participated in the rally. “There is only one demand of Gorkhaland, and we will not budge from our stand. The Centre must intervene and take concrete steps towards it,” he said. Asked why kids had been made to partake in the rally, he said, “Even children want Gorkhaland because we are not safe in Bengal.”

"We have decided to extend the vacation as the shutdown is going on. We have not given any time-frame as to when the schools will reopen. As soon as normalcy returns in the hills, we will inform parents and reopen schools," Principal of St. Joseph's North Point, Father Shanjumon told PTI.

On June 28 too, in a similar rally taken out by the GJM, many infants were made to participate. West Bengal State Commission for Protection of Child Rights has sent a summon to GJM chief Bimal Gurung asking him to appear before the commission on July 11 to explain why toddlers were made a part of the political rally.

It has been alleged that GJM members took out rallies during the day and at the dead of the night set fire to government establishments and vehicles. Late into the night on Sunday too, an SUV, hired and used by the district police had been set ablaze near Six Miles Police Outpost at Kurseong.

GJM leaders, however, denied any link with the incidents of burning vehicles. “We are protesting in a democratic manner. GJM supporters have nothing to do with the violence and arson. Some others are doing so in order to taint the name of GJM leaders,” said a senior GJM leader.

State Tourism Minister Gautam Deb maintained, “GJM leaders have been doing this vandalism everyday and are denying,” he said.

In another development, while summer vacations at all the schools come to an end around the first week of July, schools have extended the vacation till an indefinite period owing to the prevailing bandh.

Vishal Gurung, principal, Himali Boarding School said that the school which has about 1100 students including about 400 residential students, was supposed to reopen on July 8 but they have put the decision on hold. “There is an all-party meeting at the hills on July 6 and we are waiting for the outcome of the meeting. Parents and guardians will be sent a text on the evening of July 6 stating whether school will reopen on schedule or holidays will be extended,” Gurung said talking to DNA.

Partha De, headmaster, Mount Hermon School too said that summer vacation for the school which was supposed to open on July 6 has been extended indefinitely. “It has been informed on our school’s website that the reopening date of the school has been deferred and an update will be given on July 6 in the evening,” he told DNA.

Some have decided to give a time of 2-3 days to parents to get tickets for their children done. “Summer vacation began on June 23 and our school was supposed to reopen on July 4 but because of the prevailing bandh we have not decided upon the reopening date so far. Parents had already got tickets for July 4 and had cancelled. We will wait for conditions to settle down a bit here and then inform parents via SMS giving them a notice period of 2-3 days to get tickets done,” said Father Sujamon of St Joseph’s School, North Point, Darjeeling. Talking to DNA he said that there had been a bandh during the last Gorkhaland agitation but there was a relief at regular intervals unlike the present time when there was no respite. “If it continues for too long we will have conduct special classes during winter vacation in December and January,” he added.

Meanwhile, a vehicle was set on fire and two cars damaged, even as the Internet services remained suspended in Darjeeling hills.

A vehicle was set ablaze in Six Mile village of Darjeeling and two cars were damaged in Kurseong by the protesters in the morning.

The police and security forces patrolled the streets and kept a tight vigil on all entry and exit routes.

With PTI Inputs