Darjeeling unrest: Council for Indian School Certificate Exams extends last date of registration

CISCE has assured the schools in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong that they will be given scope to register online once the Internet services were restored in the hills

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations has decided to extend the last date of registration of students for class 9 and 11 in schools situated in the Darjeeling Hills in view of the prolonged shutdown there.

At a meeting with the heads of affiliated schools in Kolkata on July 31, the CISCE has assured the schools in Darjeeling, Kalimpong and Kurseong that they will be given scope to register online once the Internet services were restored in the hills even after the last date of registration on August 31.

This was stated by Nabarun De, General Secretary, Association of Heads of ICSE Schools in West Bengal.

The meeting was attended by CISCE chief executive and secretary Gerry Arathoon.

"They will be given the docket number by the Council, which is necessary for registration, once they approached the Council," De said.

Arathoon said, when contacted, the council would ensure that the "students in the hill schools do not face any problem."