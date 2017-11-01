Darjeeling officials seal Gorkha Janmukti Morcha head Bimal Gurung's office, say we freed government land from illegal encroachment

Political pundits said it was another tactic by the Mamata Banerjee government to corner the GTA chief who has already been charged with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In yet another setback to the Gorkha Janmukti Morcha chief Bimal Gurung, the Darjeeling administration officials sealed his office in the Singmari area in district on Wednesday.

Arriving early in the morning at the place with police personnel, the officials from district magistrate office put a padlock on the main gate of the office and sealed it.

The office was inaugurated on October 13, 2013 by Gurung.

Darjeeling District Magistrate Joyoshi Das Gupta said the office had been illegally built on a government land and that it had been freed from illegal encroachment.

She also said that an FIR will be filed against Bimal Gurung’s son Avinash Gurung because after acquiring the land illegally, Gurung senior had got the papers done in his son’s name.

Political analysts said that it was another tactic by the Mamata Banerjee government to corner the GTA chief who has already been charged with the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and a lookout notice has been issued against him.

The West Bengal government is in the process of confiscating his property and this was one step towards it.

On the other hand, ousted GJM leaders Binay Tamang and Anit Thapa, who allegedly have the state patronage are trying to muster people’s support in Kalimpong. It is one of Bimal Gurung’s stronghold.

State government had provided them with a shot in the arm by announcing developmental activities through the newly formed Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA).

The state government had initiated processes of restarting welfare schemes such as NREGS, stipends, Kanyashree, Yuvashree etc.

Both Tamang and Thapa had been had been meeting GJM leaders and councillors of the municipality.

In the last municipal elections at the hills in May this year, GJM won convincingly sweeping off 19 seats while the Trinamool Congress secured two but sources said that more and more councillors were secretly meeting Tamang who has the backing of the state.