Darjeeling crisis: Mamata calls all-party meeting

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday called an all-party meeting on August 29, regarding the logjam at the hills. "I had received a letter from the Gorkha National Liberation Front (GNLF) urging me to help restore normalcy, repair the damage done and to help the system which has been paralysed. They have also requested for a high level intervention. Responding to that we have called a meeting on August 29 at 4 pm at Nabanna, the state secretariat. Political parties at the hills, members of development boards have been requested to attend the meeting," Mamata said.

Without naming Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM), which is spearheading the Gorkhaland movement she said that just like the GNLF, other parties which want peace to prevail at the hills should partake in the meeting.

In another development, GJM leaders at the hills met on Tuesday. "We will decide whether or not to attend the meeting after we receive an official communication from the state government," said GJM assistant secretary Binay Tamang. It was also decided that peaceful agitation at the hills would continue.