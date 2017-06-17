Dalit women in UP's Saharanpur announce embracing Buddhism

A group of over 100 Dalit women here today announced embracing Buddhism, alleging police excesses on the community.

The women had gathered in Rampur Maniharan area where they staged a demonstration for over two hours demanding release of Bhim army workers who have been arrested in connection with the recent inter-caste violence in Shabbirpur village.

Later the protesting women assembled at Rajbaahe culvert holding pictures of Hindu deities which they immersed in water and announced embracing Buddhism, officials said.

"These women have alleged that the police is harassing the Dalits," sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Rakesh Kumar Gupta said.

The women also handed over a memorandum, addressed to the President, of their demands to the district administration, according to Gupta.

Proper security was in place in view of the protest, he said.

