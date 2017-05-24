Dalit man killed in fresh Saharanpur violence

A Dalit man was killed in Saharanpur and seven others, including a Muslim, were injured in a fresh incidence of caste violence when they were attacked, allegedly by upper castes, on their way home from riot-hit Shabbirpur after meeting BSP chief Mayawati.

Eight of the victims, who were seriously injured, have been rushed to hospitals. A resident of nearby Suakhedi village, identified as Aayush, was declared brought dead.

On hearing of Mayawati's visit, Dalits and Muslims from nearby villages had gone to meet her. A returning group of persons was attacked with sharp-edged weapons near Chandpur village.

As word of the incident spread, Dalits in the city allegedly indulged in rioting and stone pelting at some places, forcing closure of markets.

District Magistrate NP Singh and Senior Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Dubey have reached the village with additional forces. "Our priority is to maintain peace and ensure that injured get proper treatment," Dubey said.

Earlier, some unidentified persons had set fire to at least 12 houses of Thakurs in Shabbirpur village ahead of Mayawati's arrival there, SP (City) Prabal Pratap said.