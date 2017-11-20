Dalai Lama praises Naveen Patnaik, says unlike Mugabe he won people's trust in a democratic manner

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama on Monday said he admired Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for winning people's trust and respect for a long time.

The 82-year-old Buddhist monk met the chief minister at latter's residence near the city airport.

"Naveen Patnaik is one of the longest serving chief ministers of the country. Unlike the Zimbabwean leader (Robert) Mugabe, Patnaik came to power through election process; and more importantly, he has won people's trust and respect. So, I admire him," the Dalai Lama told reporters after the meeting.

Patnaik, son of veteran leader Biju Patnaik, is serving as chief minister of Odisha for the fourth consecutive term.

Stating that the Tibetan people, who have been staying here, are very happy, the noble laureate said the north eastern state had been very kind to Tibetans living at Chandragiri area of Odisha's Gajapati district.

"Happy over Dalai Lama's praise. I am honoured that his Holiness Dalai Lama is visiting Odisha, and, it is the second time that I met him as chief minister of the state," Naveen Patnaik said.

The Dalai Lama, who reached here on a two-day visit, was welcomed by Odisha ministers S N Patro and Ashok rpt Ashok Chandra Panda.

A large number of Tibetan people assembled at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here to welcome the spiritual leader, who came to Odisha after a gap of seven years. The Dalai Lama's last visit to the state was in 2010.

The popular Buddhist monk will be honoured by a private university on Tuesday.