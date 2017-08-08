Dahi handi: No height cap, no kids below 14

Observing it would amount to encroaching on legislative powers if it interfered in deciding the height restrictions on human pyramids for 'dahi handi', the Bombay High Court on Monday refused to give directives to the state to regulate it, thereby vacating restrictions imposed by an order passed in 2014 that limited the height of pyramids to 20 feet.

A division bench of Justices B R Gavai and MS Karnik also accepted a statement made by the state government — that it would abide by the statutory provisions laid down under the Child and Adolescent (Prohibition and Regulation) Act, 1986, which prevents children below the age of 14 years from being employed in any occupation, including 'dahi handi'.

The bench appreciated the government's stand that it was not taking the criminal public interest litigation filed by activist Swati Patil as adversarial. It noted that the government has suggested several preventive and remedial measures to be followed by organisers so that no accidents happen to 'govindas' during the festival.

The Dahi Handi Utsav Samanvay Samiti told the court that it would give an insurance cover of Rs 10 lakh to 'govindas' to help them if they meet with any untoward incident.

The court primarily rejected the claim of the petitioners, which mostly relied on accidents suffered by 'govindas', causing permanent paralysis or spinal cord injuries, to support their prayer for the regulation of heights.

Justice Gavai said, "Accidents can happen anywhere, the majority occur in toilets, can we regulate all of them. Every day, while taking selfies, people fall from high rises or hill tops; can we regulate them?"

The bench was also of the view that earlier, a bench of the High Court, while issuing directives for age and height restrictions, did not give any justification on why there was a need for change. Further, the petition did not raise a challenge to the provisions of the Act or to the notification issued by the state.

In August 2014, the High Court had directed the state government to ensure that the height of human pyramids was restricted to 20 feet and the minimum age of 'govindas' was 18. Two organisations had moved the apex court then and temporarily got a stay on the order. Later, the apex court rejected their petitions upholding the High Court order.

In 2016, the state government approached the apex court, seeking the modification of the conditions. This special leave petition was referred back to the High Court on August 1, directing the High Court to consider the matter afresh.