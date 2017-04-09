Customs seizes Agarwood valued at Rs 32.8 lakh in Hyderabad

Customs officials today seized 53 kgs of Agarwood, valued at Rs 32.8 lakh from two passengers who were about to board a flight to Riyadh from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

Based on specific intelligence, the officers of Air Intelligence Unit seized 53 kgs of Agarwood, which is a prohibited item for export, from two different passengers when they were about to fly from Hyderabad to Riyadh.

The passengers had concealed Agarwood in two suitcases in checked-in luggage, a senior customs officer said.

Further investigations are under way.

Agarwood is species of timber listed in Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) it requires clearance from Wildlife Crime Countrol Bureau, the officials said.

It has demand world over for its use in production of perfumes and medicines. It grows mostly in North-Eastern part of the country, they said.

