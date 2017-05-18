cusat.nic.in CUSAT CAT 2017 results: Cochin University of Science and Technology announces CAT 2017 Results

The Cochin University of Science and Technology will announce the results for other programmes in the afternoon.

The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has announced the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 for B.Tech on Thursday.

The results for other programmes at the university will be published by afternoon on Thursday. The CAT is conducted for admission to MBA, MCA, Engineering Sciences, Life Sciences, MSc Industrial Fisheries, LLB, LLM and Hindi MA courses.

How to check the results for CUSAT CAT 2017

1. Visit the official website: cusat.ac.in

2. Click on the link to result page under the examination tab.

3. Click on the notification for CUSAT CAT 2017 results.

4. Enter the details required.

5. Click submit.

6. Download the results for further references.

CUSAT has also published the MBA schedule of Group Discussion and Interview which will be conducted from May 29, 2017, to June 14, 2017. Click here to read the whole notification.

About CUSAT

The University of Cochin was reorganised as Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) in February 1986. By giving recognition to several well-established premier research institutions in the country and the Southern Naval Command of Indian Navy, the University has brought within its reach the resources available in these institutions also to the use of the academic community.